Big Bear bald eagle Jackie takes "encouraging step forward," moved from ICU, Ojai Raptor Center says

Jackie, the Big Bear bald eagle that has been recovering from an unknown sickness and a fight with two other eagles in early July, has taken an "encouraging step forward" and has been removed from intensive care, according to the Ojai Raptor Center.

In an update shared Wednesday, wildlife experts said that Jackie continues to receive around-the-clock care, but that she has been moved from the ICU and to a regular hospital unit as she no longer requires oxygen therapy.

"While this marks an encouraging milestone, she remains a very sick patient and continues to require intensive treatment and monitoring," the update said. "This is an encouraging step forward, but it does not mean she is out of danger."

Jackie, the Big Bear bald eagle family matriarch, as she recovers at the Ojai Raptor Center. Ojai Raptor Center

On Monday, the Ojai Raptor Center said that Jackie had suffered a setback over the weekend, days after she received a blood transfusion. They said that her blood values had declined, but gradually bounced back and that both her energy and alertness had "noticeably improved."

Jackie has been in the care of the raptor center since July 17, when she was transferred following rescue by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation's San Dimas Raptor Rescue team. They responded to the Dana Point Park area near Big Bear Lake after learning that she had been involved in a fight with two subadult eagles, and was found to be "very sick."

Since Jackie's rescue, the Friends of Big Bear Valley nonprofit organization, which advocates for wildlife in the area and operates the 24/7 Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, has continued to provide updates on the rest of the bald eagle family. Her longtime partner, Shadow, has continued to care for their two eaglets, Sandy and Luna, and was recently seen perched in a tree with a different subadult female eagle, which is possibly one of the two that attacked Jackie.