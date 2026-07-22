Big Bear bald eagle Jackie still in critical condition while recovering after fight with other eagles

Jackie, the matriarch of the beloved Big Bear bald eagle family, is still in critical condition and recovering after she was involved in a fight with two other eagles last week, according to wildlife officials and Friends of Big Bear Valley.

She's currently being cared for at the Ojai Raptor Center, where experts on Tuesday said that recent bloodwork tests revealed she is experiencing severe anemia and inflammation affecting her kidneys.

"Her condition remains critical, and this is still a very serious case," Ojai Raptor Center said in a social media post. "While the eagle remains alert and is eating, it is still too early to predict the outcome."

Jackie, one half of the beloved Big Bear bald eagle duo, recovering at the Ojai Raptor Center after she was involved in a fight with other eagles last week. Ojai Raptor Center

Jackie was rescued by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation's San Dimas Raptor Rescue team over the weekend, shortly after she was involved in an altercation with two subadult eagles near Dana Point Park. After she was successfully located and given preliminary treatment, she was then transferred to the care of the Ojai Raptor Center.

At the time of rescue, San Dimas Raptor Rescue officials told CBS LA that Jackie was "very sick" and that she didn't appear to have any physical injuries, but that she was skinny and underweight.

"I know that is difficult to hear, but they did say Jackie has a team of specialists working on her case. She has the best of the best and that is all we can hope for now," Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit organization highlighting the wildlife in the region, said in a social media post on Wednesday, noting that there was no further update available on Jackie's condition.

Before the altercation, Friends of Big Bear Valley noted that Jackie had not been seen in her nest for several days. She is not banded, so they were unable to determine her location until her rescue.

Jackie swimming through water at Big Bear Lake before her rescue. County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation

Since Jackie's departure from the nest, FOBBV said that Shadow, the male half of the beloved bald eagle couple, has taken full control. He is often caught on camera as he feeds and protects their current eaglets, Sandy and Luna.

"He has also been protecting the nest area from the other subadult eagles in the area," they said, also mentioning that the two eaglets have also helped chase some intruders away.

FOBBV officials said that a wildlife expert explained that Shadow's next course of action is unclear if Jackie is unable to return home. They said that he likely wouldn't look for a mate until his hormones kick in towards the end of the year.

"We do have to realize he is a wild and free eagle, and it is up to Shadow what direction he goes," the post said. "The expert stated that due to the incredible bond Jackie and Shadow have, it would be unlikely for him to move on now."

Jackie after she was rescued from Big Bear Lake by Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation San Dimas Raptor Rescue personnel. County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation

FOBBV operates the world famous Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, which offers a 24/7 look at the nest shared by Jackie and Shadow, drawing the attention of millions over the years. The duo has parented several eaglets, and each year their nesting season draws excitement as their newest family members hatch and eventually grow to pledge from the nest and begin their own adventures.