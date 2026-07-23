Bald eagle Jackie gets life-saving transfusion, she "remains bright and strong" but critical, animal care says

Big Bear's nest-cam famous bald eagle Jackie remains in urgent care after receiving a life-saving transfusion, with animal care specialists saying she continues to receive intensive care.

Jackie has received around-the-clock care at the Ojai Raptor Center for several days after she was rescued following a fight with two other eagles.

In a Thursday Facebook post, the center said the transfusion was "an important milestone in her treatment." It was made possible thanks to the resident bald eagle Spirit at the California Living Museum in Bakersfield.

"She is eating well, perching, and remains bright and strong," Ojai Raptor Center wrote on Facebook.

"While we are encouraged by the dedication and collaboration surrounding this case, it is still too early to predict the outcome."

Testing ruled out lead toxicosis and the presence of foreign objects like fishing hooks, lines, and weights, but animal care staff is still working to determine the cause of Jackie's anemia.

Initially, she was reported to have inflamed kidneys, but that has improved with care.

In Thursday's post, Ojai Raptor Center said, "Wildlife medicine requires patience, as some answers take time," and they hope to have an update on Jackie's condition on Monday.

Jackie and her partner, Shadow, recently became parents once again, as two eaglets hatched in April. They are named Sandy and Luna.

The eagle parents have been in the spotlight for years after a camera was set in their nest by Friends of Big Bear Valley, offering a full-time look at the lives of the bald eagles. They have parented eaglets in 2019, 2022, 2025, and this year.