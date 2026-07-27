Big Bear bald eagle Jackie "stable but critical" after suffering setback from transfusion

Big Bear bald eagle Jackie is "stable but critical" after suffering a setback over the weekend, according to the Ojai Raptor Center, which has been caring for the beloved matriarch of Southern California's favorite avian family since she was found sick following a fight last weekend.

After remaining in critical condition for the better part of a week, as wildlife experts worked to determine what could be ailing Jackie and causing her anemia and inflammation affecting her kidneys, the Ojai Raptor Center says that Jackie is once again doing well due to a life-saving transfusion on Thursday.

The exact cause of her illness is still unknown as she continues to undergo round-the-clock supportive treatment, the Ojai Raptor Center said.

"After showing encouraging improvement following her blood transfusion, she experienced a setback on Saturday when her blood values declined again," Ojai Raptor Center officials said in a social media post. "Since then, she has improved once more."

Wildlife experts say that Jackie is eating on her own and that her energy and alertness have "noticeably improved" as she becomes increasingly "feisty during feedings."

Jackie, one half of the beloved Big Bear bald eagle duo, recovering at the Ojai Raptor Center after she was involved in a fight with other eagles last week. Ojai Raptor Center

They said that one of the most encouraging changes they've noticed is that her packed cell volume, which measures the percentage of red blood cells in her bloodstream, has doubled from before the weekend. They said that her current numbers still qualify as below normal, but that that improvement is encouraging nonetheless.

"Despite extensive diagnostic testing and consultation with experienced wildlife veterinarians, we still do not have a definitive diagnosis," the post said. "Cases like this can be extremely complex, and we will continue adjusting her treatment as new information becomes available."

Jackie was transferred to Ojai after her rescue from Big Bear Lake, where she was found following a fight with two other eagles on the lake's shoreline near Dana Point Park. According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the wildlife in the area and operates the world-famous Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, she was attacked by two subadult eagles who had moved into the area.

She was rescued by the Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation's San Dimas Raptor Rescue team, who briefly cared for her until she was brought to Ojai.

Since Jackie was last seen in the Big Bear Lake nest, her longtime partner Shadow has cared for their two eaglets, Sandy and Luna, FOBBV said. He was also spoted on his pine tree perch with a different subadult eagle, which may be a 4-year-old bald eagle "that has been hanging around and had the short battle with Jackie." They also noted that he showed "defensive behavior" towards the subadult while Sandy and Luna were at the nest.