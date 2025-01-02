Beverly Hills doctor charged with 8 felony counts after allegedly raping unconscious woman

The Los Angeles County District Attorney has announced charges against a Beverly Hills physician accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in Los Angeles.

Babak Hajhosseini, 42, is charged with eight felony counts including rape, sodomy and oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person.

"Our office's Sex Crimes Division is working diligently to bring justice to the victim in this case," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "The case remains under investigation, and we encourage anyone with information about the defendant or similar incidents to contact the Los Angeles Police Department."

Hajhosseini was arrested on Nov. 26.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said Hajhosseini posted high-paying job listings on recruiting websites to identify potential victims.

Investigators allege he would invite potential victims to work overtime at his home before pressuring them to drink alcohol. Police said in at least one instance, he convinced a woman to drink an alcoholic beverage. When the woman fell unconscious, the 42-year-old doctor allegedly sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident.

The LAPD arrested Hajhosseini on Nov. 26. At his arraignment on Dec. 27, he pleaded not guilty to all charges, the district attorney's office said. Hajhosseini's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

He is currently out on a more than $2 million bond.

If Hajhosseini is convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of 34 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.

Any additional victims or anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Esther Lee, LAPD West Bureau, at (213) 473-0447. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website www.lacrimestoppers.org.