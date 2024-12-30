Los Angeles doctor charged after allegedly raping unconscious woman

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department released the photo of a 42-year-old doctor after prosecutors charged him with several felonies related to the sexual assault of an unconscious woman.

Investigators identified the suspect as Babak Hajhosseini, a doctor who most recently worked at Wound and Burn Centers of America and Catalina Island Health.

Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Babak Hajhosseini with eight felony counts including rape, sodomy and oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person. LAPD

The LA County District Attorney charged Hajhosseini with eight felony counts including rape, sodomy and oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person.

LAPD investigators said Hajhosseini posted high-paying job listings on recruiting websites to identify potential victims. He would allegedly invite the potential victims to work overtime at his home before pressuring them to drink alcohol. In at least one instance, Hajhosseini convinced a woman to consume an alcoholic beverage, according to police. The woman fell unconscious before the 42-year-old doctor allegedly sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident, according to investigators.

He was arrested on Nov. 26 before posting bail on Nov. 29.

Detectives released his photo because they believe there are more victims. They urged any additional victims or witnesses to contact detectives at (213) 473-0447. Calls outside of business hours should be directed to 1(877) 527-3247. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website www.lacrimestoppers.org.