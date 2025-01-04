Betts dominates as No. 1 UCLA women cruise past Indiana 73-62

Lauren Betts had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 UCLA shut out Indiana for more than eight minutes in the first half of a 73-62 victory on Saturday in its first visit as a Big Ten Conference member.

The Bruins (15-0, 4-0) were never seriously threatened after the Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1) missed five shots and committed seven turnovers during an 8-minute, 15-second drought that began late in the first quarter.

Betts made 12 of 16 shots for her ninth double-double of the season. She ensured a fast start by scoring three of the Bruins' first four baskets in a game in which UCLA led by as many as 16 points.

Kiki Rice had 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Bruins. Gabriella Jaquez added 11 points.

Yarden Garzon led the Hoosiers with 19 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil added 12.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins have won all but one game by double digits, and this was an impressive road performance against a top-tier Big Ten team just two years removed from a conference title.

Indiana: The Hoosiers were pesky for one quarter before falling apart. This wasn't as bad as a 30-point home loss to North Carolina on Nov. 25, but losing at home by double digits is still sobering for a proud program.

Key moment

Jaquez converted a steal into a 3-point play to start the second quarter after Indiana had closed to within 18-16 at the end of the first quarter. The basket started a 13-0 run.

Key stat

The Hoosiers' first point in the second quarter came on a free throw with 2:56 remaining. They scored only five in the quarter.

Up next

The Bruins visit Purdue on Tuesday. The Hoosiers visit Northwestern on Wednesday.