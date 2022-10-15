Bernstein High School student given Narcan after apparent overdose

A 17-year-old student at Bernstein High School was hospitalized after an apparent overdose.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers and paramedics arrived to the school after 2:00 p.m. and found the student suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose.

Authorities gave the teenager a dose of Narcan before taking him to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition according to LAPD.

It is unclear what substance the student ingested and if he was on campus when it happened.

This is the second apparent overdose at the high school in about a month.

On Sept.13, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos was found dead inside of one of the school's bathrooms after ingesting fentanyl.