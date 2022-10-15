Watch CBS News
Bernstein High School student given Narcan after apparent overdose

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A 17-year-old student at Bernstein High School was hospitalized after an apparent overdose. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers and paramedics arrived to the school after 2:00 p.m. and found the student suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose. 

Authorities gave the teenager a dose of Narcan before taking him to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition according to LAPD. 

It is unclear what substance the student ingested and if he was on campus when it happened. 

This is the second apparent overdose at the high school in about a month.

On Sept.13, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos was found dead inside of one of the school's bathrooms after ingesting fentanyl. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

October 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

