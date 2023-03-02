Beach advisory in effect in LA due to elevated bacteria in ocean water after storm

Health officials in Los Angeles put a beach advisory in effect after a powerful storm swept through Southern California.

LA County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, said the advisory for all LA County beaches is until Saturday, March 4, at 8:00 a.m.

The advisory is in response to recent rainfall that could cause contamination of ocean waters with bacteria, debris, chemicals, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas.

Swimmers and surfers are advised to avoid going into the water in areas around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after rainfall. Exposure to contaminated water could lead to illness.

Health officials added further extensions may be necessary depending on future rainfall and its impact on water quality.

To stay informed about beach conditions, residents and visitors can call the County's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online.