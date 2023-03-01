Grapevine reopens late Wednesday afternoon
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, CHP reported they reopened the Grapevine with escorts.
On Wednesday afternoon SkyCAL captured aerial shots showing the massive line of vehicles on the I-5 Freeway as they waited for the Grapevine to reopen after it was closed early morning due to heavy snowfall.
Caltrans reported they had opened a couple of spots in the higher portion of the Grapevine and now the lower level at Castaic is open.
Portions of the I-5 and 138 Freeways were closed Wednesday, leaving one alternate open – through Ventura County.
A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in effect for mountain areas until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
