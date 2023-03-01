Grapevine reopens late Wednesday afternoon

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, CHP reported they reopened the Grapevine with escorts.

On Wednesday afternoon SkyCAL captured aerial shots showing the massive line of vehicles on the I-5 Freeway as they waited for the Grapevine to reopen after it was closed early morning due to heavy snowfall.

Caltrans reported they had opened a couple of spots in the higher portion of the Grapevine and now the lower level at Castaic is open.

Portions of the I-5 and 138 Freeways were closed Wednesday, leaving one alternate open – through Ventura County.

I-5, the Grapevine, is now open with CHP escorts. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/S0cRz54nD8 — CHP Central Division (@CHPCentralDiv) March 1, 2023

A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in effect for mountain areas until 10 p.m. Wednesday.