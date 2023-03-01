Watch CBS News
Local News

Grapevine reopens late Wednesday afternoon

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Grapevine reopens late Wednesday afternoon
Grapevine reopens late Wednesday afternoon 00:48

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, CHP reported they reopened the Grapevine with escorts.

On Wednesday afternoon SkyCAL captured aerial shots showing the massive line of vehicles on the I-5 Freeway as they waited for the Grapevine to reopen after it was closed early morning due to heavy snowfall.  

Caltrans reported they had opened a couple of spots in the higher portion of the Grapevine and now the lower level at Castaic is open.

Portions of the I-5 and 138 Freeways were closed Wednesday, leaving one alternate open – through Ventura County.

A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in effect for mountain areas until 10 p.m. Wednesday.  

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 3:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.