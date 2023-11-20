Watch CBS News
Bartender pleads not guilty to killing woman in Laguna Beach

By Amy Maetzold

A 26-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the beating and killing a woman with a fire extinguisher in court on Monday.

Dino Rojas-Moreno, a bartender from Laguna Hills, is accused of killing Tatum Goodwin, age 27, on November 12 after she was found in the morning by a construction worker behind an old movie theater in the 200 block of Ocean Avenue in Laguna Beach. 

Rojas-Moreno was charged Friday with special circumstances murder during a kidnapping with a sentencing enhancement or the personal use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested on Wednesday and his bail is set at $1 million.

Authorities said Rojas-Moreno allegedly approached Goodwin in a parking around 1 a.m. and dragged her to an alley way behind a movie theater that is under construction. This is where he allegedly beat her to death with the fire extinguisher, prosecutors said.  

When her body was found in the morning, a sandbag had been placed over her head.

The two worked in the same area, but it was unclear if Rojas-Moreno was working that evening. Sources say Rojas-Moreno worked at Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill. It's unclear if or how the two may have been acquainted.

laguna-beach-woman-dead.jpg
Police found Tatum Goodwin's body in a back alley in downtown Laguna Beach. Tatum Goodwin

Goodwin was a popular assistant manager at Carmelita's restaurant in Laguna Beach near the corner of Broadway and Coast Highway. The restaurant staff organized a GoFundMe to benefit her family. A memorial with flowers and candles was also placed near the site where she was killed.

