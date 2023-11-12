Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman's body found in Laguna Beach; homicide investigation launched

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Laguna Beach after a woman's body was discovered on Sunday. 

The body, belonging to a woman believed to be in her 20s, was found by a construction worker at around 8:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Ocean Avenue, according to Laguna Beach Police Department. 

Due to circumstances surrounding the incident, they have decided to investigate the case as a homicide. There was no information provided on why they made that decision, however. 

The woman has not yet been identified and a cause of death has not yet been revealed. 

Anyone with information on the woman's death was urged to contact detectives at (949) 497-0369.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 10:33 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.