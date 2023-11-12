Woman's body found in Laguna Beach; homicide investigation launched

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Laguna Beach after a woman's body was discovered on Sunday.

The body, belonging to a woman believed to be in her 20s, was found by a construction worker at around 8:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Ocean Avenue, according to Laguna Beach Police Department.

Due to circumstances surrounding the incident, they have decided to investigate the case as a homicide. There was no information provided on why they made that decision, however.

The woman has not yet been identified and a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Anyone with information on the woman's death was urged to contact detectives at (949) 497-0369.