Laguna Beach police arrest man suspected of killing 27-year-old woman

Police arrested a man Wednesday night for allegedly killing a woman in Laguna Beach earlier this week.

Detectives tracked down 26-year-old Dino Rojas Moreno and booked him for the killing of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin. His bail has been set at $1 million.

The Laguna Beach Police Department started their investigation on Sunday after a construction worker discovered Goodwin's body in a dirt lot behind an old movie theater in the 200 block of Ocean Avenue.

Goodwin was last seen alive after ending her shift at the restaurant Carmelita's at about 11 p.m. Saturday night.

"Saturday night, we were working, closing our shift. Normally we park around the building and that's where, normally, we all walk to our cars," one coworker said, noting that she had parked her car in the nearby US Bank parking lot, where many of them usually park. "We were all planning to go to Hennessey's, but I mean like, at the end, everybody decided to go separate ways."

Detectives said that Goodwin's death was an isolated incident and do not believe there is any further threat to the community.

"This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our Investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family," said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

Goodwin's death shook her loved ones, with hundreds gathering in the cold rain to honor her memory.

"She was alone fighting for her life," her mother Stacy Goodwin Patino said.