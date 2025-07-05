Barger's walk-off single in 11th lifts Blue Jays over Angels for 7th straight win

Addison Barger hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their season-best winning streak to seven by beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Saturday.

George Springer added a two-run home run, his fifth in five games, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits for the Blue Jays, who won their second straight in extra innings. Toronto won 4-3 in 10 innings Friday.

Barger lined the winning hit to right field off Angels right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn (5-3).

Toronto's Braydon Fisher (3-0) pitched two shutout innings for the win.

Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer allowed two runs and five hits in four innings, the shortest of his three starts since coming off the injured list last month.

Scherzer threw 72 pitches, 46 strikes.

Angels outfielder Jo Adell opened the scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the first, but the inning ended when right fielder Barger caught Jorge Soler's fly ball and threw Mike Trout out at home plate. The outfield assist was Barger's sixth.

Barger's RBI single off Jack Kochanowicz tied the score in the bottom of the first but Adell restored the lead with a sacrifice fly in the third.

Nathan Lukes walked to begin the third and Springer followed with a 413-foot homer to straightaway center, his 16th.

The Angels tied it in the seventh on Nolan Schanuel's two-out single off rookie Lazaro Estrada.

Key moment

Barger broke his bat over his thigh in frustration after striking out against Kenley Jansen to send the game to extra innings, but was celebrating after his winning hit in the 11th.

Key stat

After throwing a ball to Logan O'Hoppe on his first pitch of the second inning, Scherzer struck out the side on nine straight pitches.

Up next

RHP Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.18 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-5, 4.12).