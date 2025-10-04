Riverside County real estate agent assaulted at vacant home in Banning; suspect arrested after pursuit

A real estate agent was hospitalized after being assaulted at a vacant home in Banning last week, police said.

It happened at around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, when officers were called to the 1200 block of Butterfly Way for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the Banning Police Department.

"Officers contacted a victim who had been visiting a residence as a real estate agent," police said. "Upon entering what was supposed to be a vacant residence, the victim was attacked by a male subject who was already inside the house."

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was treated at the scene before they were taken to a nearby trauma center for further treatment on serious injuries, police said.

Investigators received information that allowed them to identify the suspect vehicle as a Hyundai Elantra, which someone saw fleeing from the area. They later located the car and tried to pull the driver over.

Instead, the driver fled and officers initiated pursuit, which continued through Banning city streets before heading onto the 10 and 60 Freeways before ending up in Moreno Valley, police said.

"The pursuit ultimately terminated near Frederick Street and Atlantic Circle ... when a Riverside County Sheriff's unit successfully implemented a pursuit intervention technique," the release said.

The driver, 32-year-old Daniel Moreno, was arrested following the PIT maneuver. He was for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, mayhem and felony evading, according to police.

Investigators said that Moreno, currently a Corona resident, also has prior contacts in Banning.

No officers were injured during the pursuit, police said.

Anyone who knows more about the incident is asked to contact BPD at (951) 922-3170.