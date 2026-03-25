1 bicyclist killed, another injured after Riverside County collision

One bicyclist was killed and another was seriously injured after a car crashed into them in Banning late Tuesday night, according to police.

The collision was reported a little before 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of W. Ramsey Street, Banning Police Department officers said in a news release. Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old woman with severe injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

Police also found a 32-year-old man who had suffered major injuries in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene to cooperate with the Banning police investigation, the news release said. They were uninjured in the collision.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision," Banning PD's news release said. "The bicyclists are believed to be members of the community experiencing homelessness. The investigation remains ongoing, and the cause of the collision has not yet been determined."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Banning PD's Traffic Bureau at (951) 922-3170.