Baldwin Park officer charged with stealing from police union

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged a Baldwin Park officer who allegedly stole more than $100,000 from the city's police union.

Andre Villalobos faces 29 felony counts of grand theft and one count of commercial burglary. Prosecutors also charged him with two counts of possession of a destructive device or explosive after investigators found two flash-bangs at his home.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday. Villalobos is being held on a $1.6 million bail. The Baldwin Park Police Department also fired him.

Villalobos faces a maximum sentence of 26 years and eight months in state prison if he's convicted as charged.

"Stealing funds that are provided by, and are meant to help fellow police officers, is a serious betrayal of trust," LA County DA Nathan Hochman said. "Wearing a badge is not a shield from being held accountable, and my office will continue to hold law enforcement officers who break the law to the same standards as everyone else."

Villalobos was elected as treasurer of the Baldwin Park Police Association in December 2021. He allegedly transferred $104,947 from the union's funds to his personal bank account between July 2022 and August 2023.