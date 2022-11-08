Watch CBS News
Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach

Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. 

Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. 

It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. 

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."

No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided. 

