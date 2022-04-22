Watch CBS News

Baby among multiple injured in head-on collision on 118 Freeway in Moorpark

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Three car accident on 118 Freeway in Moorpark 00:16

A multi-vehicle collision on the 118 Freeway in Moorpark left multiple people injured Thursday evening. 

With Sky9 overhead, traffic could be seen at a complete stop in both directions on the roadway as law enforcement surveyed the scene and crews attempted to clean up debris.

According to the incident report, a baby was said to be among those injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 21, 2022 / 6:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.