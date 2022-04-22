Baby among multiple injured in head-on collision on 118 Freeway in Moorpark
A multi-vehicle collision on the 118 Freeway in Moorpark left multiple people injured Thursday evening.
With Sky9 overhead, traffic could be seen at a complete stop in both directions on the roadway as law enforcement surveyed the scene and crews attempted to clean up debris.
According to the incident report, a baby was said to be among those injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
