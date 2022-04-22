Watch CBS News

Three car accident on 118 Freeway in Moorpark

First responders were on the scene of a three car crash on the westbound 118 Freeway at Balcom Canyon. The wreck has blocked roads on the freeway. There are reports of multiple injuries, though it's unclear what lead up to the accident.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.