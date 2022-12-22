Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities seek assistance in identifying man who exposed himself to minors in Westmont area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 21 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 21 AM Edition) 02:07

Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself to a pair of minors in the Westmont area in November. 

lewd-man.jpg
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

According to a release from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred on Nov. 21, when a man exposed his genitalia and masturbated in front of two juveniles at a laundry mat located in the 9300 block of Normandie Avenue. 

Deputies have described the suspect as a male with a light complexion between 40 and 50 years old between 5'6" and 5'9." He has a thin build and grey collar-length hair. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a light grey long sleeve shirt and grey pants with a grey baseball hat, as well as a black surgical face mask. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 4:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.