Authorities seek assistance in identifying man who exposed himself to minors in Westmont area

Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself to a pair of minors in the Westmont area in November.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

According to a release from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred on Nov. 21, when a man exposed his genitalia and masturbated in front of two juveniles at a laundry mat located in the 9300 block of Normandie Avenue.

Deputies have described the suspect as a male with a light complexion between 40 and 50 years old between 5'6" and 5'9." He has a thin build and grey collar-length hair. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a light grey long sleeve shirt and grey pants with a grey baseball hat, as well as a black surgical face mask.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.