Authorities offer $20,000 reward to help solve 2016 killing of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas

Authorities Thursday offered a $20,000 reward in hopes of solving the 2016 killing of a 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas who was wounded by a stray bullet fired in a gang-related shooting.

Danah was shot around 9:30 p.m. while riding in a car with her mother and older brother in Lynwood on Nov. 23, 2016 at Euclid Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Danah and her family were leaving a church function when she was shot while sitting in the back seat, sheriff's Lt. Michael Gomez said at a Thursday news conference.

According to Gomez, three suspects were targeting another person who was running near the car Danah was in at a red light.

She was shot in the chest and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

"We were coming home from church, and she was happy," her smother said at the Thursday news conference. "She was singing in the back seat of the car when we stopped, and ... I heard some noises like fireworks ... and Danah was screaming ... and that's the last sound I heard from my daughter, because after that, she just got quiet and fell to the side."

The suspects were said to have been in a light-colored four-door sedan

"We believe it to be gang-related," Gomez said. He declined to release other details of the investigation.

The reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.