Two arrested in connection with body found floating in barrel off Malibu coast

Two men have been arrested for murder in connection with a man found dead inside a barrel that floated ashore in Malibu over the summer.

On Oct. 3, Joshua Lee Simmons, 37, and Dennis Eugene Vance, 41, were arrested for the murder of Javonnta Marshann Murphy, Both men were known to be acquaintances of the victim according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Mugshot for Jonathan Simmons. LASD

In July, a beachgoer discovered the 55-gallon drum containing 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy floating along the coast near the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the sheriff's department.

Lifeguards pulled the barrel ashore and found Murphy's naked body inside.

Investigators determined that Murphy was shot, killed and stuffed inside the barrel.

Murphy's death devasted his family, who a few days later were struck by tragedy again when the 32-year-old's cousin was shot at a South Los Angeles event dedicated to promoting peace.

"I just want answers," said his father Javonnie Murphy. "I just want justice."

Murphy's cousin was in critical condition following the shooting.

Simmons has been charged with murder and was also involved in an attempted Sept.9 jewelry store robbery in El Monte that the shop's owners thwarted.

Vance was charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact in connection with the murder of Murphy.

Simmons' next court date is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS, or submit tips online.