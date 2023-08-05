Another Summer Night Lights shooting leaves an already grieving family calling for justice

A community event meant to promote peace in South Los Angeles turned into the site of more senseless violence, once again.

The Summer Night Lights program was launched in 2008 as an effort to keep L.A. parks open to curb crime. Last week, a volunteer was shot and killed in Wilmington. On Thursday, more violence erupted after a gunman opened fire, striking four people.

"It just sounded like firecrackers to me," said Javonnie Murphy. "I ran out to the front and they said my nephew's shot on the ground."

The shooting started at around 11 p.m. outside Algin Sutton Recreation Center on South Hoover Street, near 88th Street. All four victims were rushed to the hospital. Murphy's nephew is in critical condition after one of the rounds struck him in the neck. Three others were hospitalized in stable condition.

"There was kids out here," said Murphy. "It's just sad and terrible. You don't do that."

This is the second time in a matter of days Murphy's family found themselves as the victims of violence. Earlier this week, his son Javonnta Murphy was found stuffed in a barrel on a Malibu beach, with a gunshot wound to the head.

"I just want answers," said Murphy. "I just want justice."

The gunman ran away from the scene.

The Summer Night Lights event outside Algin Sutton Recreation Center lasts for four days. It is expected to continue tomorrow beginning at 6 p.m.