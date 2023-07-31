Watch CBS News
Dead body found in container at Malibu Lagoon State Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

A homicide investigation was in progress after a dead body was found inside a container at Malibu Lagoon State Beach Monday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a dead body found inside a 55-gallon drum on the beach at Malibu Lagoon State Beach Monday morning. KCAL News

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a dead body found inside a 55-gallon drum on the beach at Malibu Lagoon State Beach Monday morning.

A beachgoer reportedly found the drum washed ashore with the body inside at about 10:27 a.m. near the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the sheriff's department.

Paramedics pronounced the unidentified person dead at the scene. No further details about the body were immediately released.

It was unclear how long the container and the body had been in the water. The drum appeared to be found on the lagoon side of the beach.

No cause of death was immediately determined, but a homicide investigation was in progress.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

