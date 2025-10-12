Watch CBS News
Local News

Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner to announce Los Angeles mayoral bid

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Austin Beutner, who was at the helm of the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2018 to 2021, will run for LA mayor in 2026, CBS News Los Angeles has learned.

Beutner, who was deputy mayor from 2010 to 2013, is set to officially announce the bid on Monday. He previously ran for mayor in 2013 before his tenure as LAUSD superintendent.

He's the first to announce a serious challenge against the incumbent Karen Bass, who is set to run for reelection next year. 

In between his stints in the public sector, Beutner was publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Times for a brief year starting in August 2014.

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to Beutner for comment, but had yet to hear back as of Sunday morning.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue