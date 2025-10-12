Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner to announce Los Angeles mayoral bid

Austin Beutner, who was at the helm of the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2018 to 2021, will run for LA mayor in 2026, CBS News Los Angeles has learned.

Beutner, who was deputy mayor from 2010 to 2013, is set to officially announce the bid on Monday. He previously ran for mayor in 2013 before his tenure as LAUSD superintendent.

He's the first to announce a serious challenge against the incumbent Karen Bass, who is set to run for reelection next year.

In between his stints in the public sector, Beutner was publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Times for a brief year starting in August 2014.

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to Beutner for comment, but had yet to hear back as of Sunday morning.