Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo speaks out for first time since DUI arrest

Assembly woman Wendy Carrillo speaks out for first time since DUI arrest in exclusive interview

It's been three months since California State Assembly member Wendy Carrillo was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing her car in Montecito Heights back in November.

Carrillo currently represents Los Angeles' east side as an assembly member, but she's also in the midst of a heated race for Los Angeles City Council District 14, a spot which is currently held by Kevin de León.

She sat down with KCAL News for her first television interview since the arrest, speaking out about the moment that put her behind bars, something that set her life on an entirely different path.

Carrillo, who prides herself on being "homegrown" having spent most of her childhood between Boyle Heights and City Terrace after moving to the United States from El Salvador, held her official campaign kickoff over the weekend, where she proudly reported more than three months of complete sobriety.

"I am so proud to be 92 days into my own sobriety," she said during her interview with Joy Benedict. "I feel clearheaded, I feel mission-driven, I feel a love for community that's always been there, but is feeling back."

Despite this, Carrillo says that past three months have been far from easy.

"When I saw my family for the first time following that accident and I saw my father's eyes, and the tears in his eyes, I realized my parents could be making a very different decision that weekend about my life."

The crash happened on Nov. 3 at around 1:30 a.m. when Carrillo left a fundraising event and was on her way home when she crashed into two parked cars in the 6200 block of Monterey Road.

She says that she only had two drinks at the event, but her blood alcohol was twice the legal limit when she was taken into custody.

"That was one of the traumatic moments of my life, and I'm grateful to God no one was hurt."

Carrillo is currently in her seventh year in the California State Assembly, and she announced her plans to run for the District 14 seat in early 2023.

"If I can have a very public fall, I can have a very public rise," she said.

In the process, she says she's been working on herself.

"The way we cope with stress can vary and sometimes it's alcohol, sometimes it's food, sometimes it's any other substance — addiction is addiction."

Carrillo denied being an addict, however, when asked.

"No, no. The stresses of a job, this is different' she said. "I took what happened to me very seriously and I checked into a program without a judge's order. I did it on my own, because I needed to look in the mirror and say, 'What's going on, Wendy?'"

Carrillo pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in January and her license has since been restricted. She was sentenced to community service, and as for her sobriety she says that the incident was an unfortunate eye-opening.

"When you're in elected office, your nights are comprised with fundraisers, events, meetings, dinners, galas, more events, and at every event there's alcohol."

"At some point you recognize that's gone on for far too long," she said. "It's not healthy, so then how do you find your way out of it?"

When asked if she believes that she's an alcoholic, Carrillo said that that's something she's still trying to work out.

"I'm figuring it out, and it's a very private journey. And the only thing I am happy to share at this moment is that I'm giving myself every chance to be the best version of myself."

She hopes thats enough for voters with the election looming.

"The worst moment in your life is not the definitive moment in your life," Carrillo said. "It's not the only thing you should be judged on."

As she continues her journey, Carrillo says that she's most touched by support she's received from community members, and she's using her experience to encourage anyone else struggling with mental health to seek help.