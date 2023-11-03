Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo arrested on suspicion of DUI

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, who is running for the Los Angeles City Council seat currently held by Kevin De Leon was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Carrillo, 43, was taken into police custody around 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a traffic collision involving a motorist who struck some parked vehicles.

The accident occurred in the 6200 block of Monterey Road.

She was booked around 4 a.m. There was no immediate information regarding her release.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 11:41 AM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.