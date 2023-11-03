Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo arrested on suspicion of DUI

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, who is running for the Los Angeles City Council seat currently held by Kevin De Leon was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Carrillo, 43, was taken into police custody around 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a traffic collision involving a motorist who struck some parked vehicles.

The accident occurred in the 6200 block of Monterey Road.

She was booked around 4 a.m. There was no immediate information regarding her release.