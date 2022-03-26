Fire at Moreno Valley Veterans Memorial deemed accident

The Veterans Memorial located at the Moreno Valley Civic Center was allegedly vandalized early Saturday morning on March. 19, when it was said to be the target of arson.

After a week of investigation by both Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the blaze was actually confirmed to be an accident.

Moreno Valley Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene on Frederick Street at around 5 a.m., where they were able to quickly knock down the flames.

After the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that the blaze was actually a result of an electrical equipment malfunction.

In a press release on the city's website the day of the incident, Moreno Valley Mayor Dr. Yxstian Gutierrez said, "The people responsible for this horrible and cowardly act will be brought to justice. This is not only destruction of government property, but it is also an attack on our veteran community in Moreno Valley."

On Friday, March 26, Gutierrez said he was "comforted to know that this fire is likely not the result of vandalism," and that the "thought that someone would intentionally commit such a heinous act against our veterans" was keeping him up at night.

Reparation plans were already in motion as of Friday evening.

Defacing our Memorial is not only the destruction of gov. property but also an attack on our Veterans and fallen service members who have honorably served our Country. In Moreno Valley, we fight for our Veterans and will not rest until this criminal has been brought to justice.” pic.twitter.com/ROfqIUDCxf — City of Moreno Valley (@CityofMoVal) March 19, 2022

The belief that the incident was the result of arson was based on a witness report the morning of the fire, who detailed that someone was near the memorial just moments before the flames erupted.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Park commented on the incident as well, saying, "Security footage also revealed an unknown subject to be in the area, but we could not connect the individual to this fire or other arson fires in the community."

Initially dedicated in 2007, the Moreno Valley Veterans Memorial features large granite panels upon which the names of Moreno Valley soldiers killed in action are inscribed. The star-shaped memorial is a bronze battlefield cross statue titled "Fallen Soldier." It was created by Richard Rist of The Large Art Company of Baltimore, Maryland. The sculpture consists of a pair of military boots, an M16 rifle with the barrel down between the boots, and a combat helmet on top. The inscribed names of military veterans surround the Memorial.