Arrests made in murder of man sitting in wheelchair outside South LA McDonald's in May

Authorities arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in South Los Angeles in May, when a man was fatally shot while sleeping in a wheelchair outside of a South Los Angeles McDonald's.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, Blas Canche, 32, and Raymundo Hernandez, 34, were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to the shooting which occurred on May 17. They also had one additional suspect, who has been identified as Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, in custody on an unrelated charge.

The initial incident occurred a little after 11 p.m. in May, when Gerold Lipeles, 69, a double-amputee man, was sleeping in a wheelchair near the McDonald's when one of the women fatally shot him.

Hernandez, Canche and Anguiano-Salazar were all arrested for murder.

Deputies were also able to determine that Anguiano-Salazar was involved in an attempted murder on May 21, when she approached a homeless woman, Stella Polly, 67, and shot her in the back after they had a conversation at a bus stop on West Manchester Avenue.

As authorities continue to search for new information in their investigation, they ask anyone with additional details in the Sally Polly attempted murder to contact Detective Megan Casalicchio at (323) 78605420 and anyone with information on Gerold Lipeles' murder contact Detective Roger Fontes at (323) 786-5100.