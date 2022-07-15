2 arrests made in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

Authorities say they have made two arrests in the string of deadly robberies and shooting at Southern California 7-Eleven stores.

The arrest was announced by the Orange County District Attorney's Office, who withheld details ahead of a 5 p.m. news conference at the Santa Ana Police Department's headquarters.

The robberies-turned shootings started early Monday just after midnight at stores in Riverside, Ontario, Upland, Brea, Santa Ana, and La Habra. A customer at the Riverside store was shot in the head and remains in grave condition, while an employee and a customer at the La Habra store were shot and wounded.

At the Brea store, 40-year-old clerk Matthew Hirsch was shot and killed. Hirsch had been working at the store for just six months.

Twenty-four-year-old Matthew Rule of Santa Ana was fatally shot at 3:25 a.m. Monday outside the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of East 17th Street of Santa Ana. Rule was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

Rule never entered the store in Santa Ana, but had been on his way there to get a drink for his girlfriend, according to his mother. A homeless Marine veteran who asked to remain unidentified said Rule intervened when the suspect was trying to rob him.

Several Southern California stores kept their doors closed in the wake of the violence, and 7-Eleven offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.