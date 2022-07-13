7-Eleven offers $100,000 reward to help capture gunman in fatal robbery, shooting spree

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered by 7-Eleven to help capture the man behind a fatal robbery and shooting spree at several of its Southern California stores.

The same man is believed to be behind robberies-turned-shootings at 7-Eleven stores in Brea, La Habra, Ontario, Riverside, Santa Ana, and Upland, all in within just five hours Monday morning. Two people were killed in the shootings, and several others were left wounded.

The string of deadly crimes shook their surrounding communities, and several 7-Eleven stores in those areas took the advice of its corporate parent and closed their doors. The company also urged its stores in other areas to remain wary during their riskiest hours of operation.

Side-by-side of suspects wanted for string of 7-Eleven armed robberies. Photo on left is associated with Saturday crime spree, four robberies. Photo on right is associated with Monday string of 7-Eleven armed robberies, shootings that left two dead and three wounded. Los Angeles Police Department/Brea Police Department

The gunman in the crimes, who has been linked to all but the Upland robbery, remains at large. He is described as a Black male, about 5-foot-10, and about 160 pounds. Surveillance images released by police show he wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a green and white logo on the chest, and a black mask that covered most of his face.

On Tuesday, LAPD investigators said they believed the man behind the 7-Eleven shootings may be the same suspect in a crime spree that took place Saturday in the North Hills area.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (847-6227).