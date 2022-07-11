Shootings at four different 7-Eleven locations throughout Southland leave two dead, several wounded

Customer in critical condition after being shot during robbery at 7-Eleven in Riverside

Four separate shootings prompted large scale investigations across the Southland Monday morning, after reported incidents in Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra left at least two people dead and several wounded.

Authorities rushed to the scene of a robbery turned shooting at a 7-Eleven located in Riverside early Monday morning.

After receiving a call from a store employee at the Riverside 7-Eleven, located on La Sierra Avenue, Riverside Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at around 1:50 a.m.

A customer is in serious condition after being shot during an overnight robbery in Riverside on La Sierra. Will be closed until mid-morning. Investigators waiting for manager - need to review security cam footage. Right now, no description of suspect or what they got away with. pic.twitter.com/WK89lewE3Y — Lauren Pozen (@LaurenPozenNews) July 11, 2022

Officers found one victim, a customer, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The clerk who called the shooting in was unharmed in the shooting.

According to RPD, the customer was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition.

An investigation continued throughout Monday morning as officers, including a Robbery-Homicide team, surveyed the scene and searched for information on the suspect who is said to have fled from the scene on foot before authorities could arrive.

Investigators detailed that the suspect, a male, stole several random items from the store, but no money was taken.

They expected the store to remain closed through most of the morning as crime scene detectives reviewed surveillance footage and photographed the crime scene.

Similarly in Orange County, Santa Ana Police Department officers rushed to the scene of a reported shooting at the 7-Eleven located on N. Spurgeon Street and 17th Street at around 3:25 a.m.

"A lone male victim was discovered lying in the parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound to his upper torso," SAPD detailed in a press release.

As the investigation progresses through early stages, officers were not able to provide any additional information.

Sky2 over the crime scene at the Santa Ana 7-11 on N. Spurgeon St. and 17th St. CBSLA

Yet another incident was brought to the attention of authorities in Brea, where crime scene tape blocked off the entire parking lot outside of the 7-Eleven on W. Lambert Road.

"Our preliminary investigation suggests that the clerk was killed during a robbery," Brea Police said.

With Sky2 again over the scene, at least one bullet hole could be seen in the rear of a vehicle parked in front of the store.

In Los Angeles, four people required medical transport after a shooting that occurred at the 7-11 on E. Whittier Boulevard in La Habra.

The shooting was reported just before 5 a.m.

Sky2 over the scene of the shooting showed several items of clothing covered in blood strewn about the sidewalk in front of the convenience store.

Shortly after the news broke, law enforcement agencies from both La Habra and Brea announced a joint effort into investigating the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

"The Brea Police Department is actively working with the La Habra Police Department as we believe these two incidents may be related." they said in a press release.

It's worth noting that Monday is National 7/11 Day, the one day a year where customers can claim a free Slurpee from any location.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.