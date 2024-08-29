Three suspects plead not guilty in killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

Three suspects involved in the shooting and killing of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles pleaded not guilty. The fourth suspect pleaded guilty.

The not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of the alleged gunman, Robert Isaiah Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park, who is charged with murder and the special circumstance allegation of murder during an attempted robbery in connection with the actor's killing, on May 25, 2024.

Barceleau, who could face a potential life prison term without the possibility of parole if convicted, is also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both with allegations he was armed with a firearm.

Sergio Estrada, 18, also pleaded not guilty. He was charged with murder, but is not charged with the special circumstance allegation. His other charges include attempted robbery and grand theft, along with gun allegations.

Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, is the third suspect who pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the killing, along with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A fourth suspect, Leonel Gutierrez, 18, who is charged with attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement, both with gun allegations, indicated through his attorney that he would plead guilty. He is free after posting $120,000 bond.

The suspects were arraigned before Judge Susan De Witt in downtown Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, August, 29. De Witt set a preliminary setting hearing date of Oct. 16 for Barceleau, Estrada and Olano. Gutierrez was expected to enter his guilty plea on Sept. 11, the same date he will be sentenced.

Wactor, 37, was shot around 3:30 a.m. on May 25 while he walking with a co-worker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant.

The pair encountered a crew of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car, and one of them shot Wactor as he approached his car, police said.

The suspects had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter and Wactor was shot by one of the individuals without provocation.

The LAPD had previously released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to have killed Wactor, along with images of an allegedly stolen 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50 in which the suspects were believed to have escaped by driving northbound on Hope Street.

Barceleau, Estrada, Gutierrez and Olano were arrested Aug. 15 in a series of raids carried out by Los Angeles police. They made their first court appearance in connection with the charges on Aug. 19.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Susan J. De Witt ordered Barceleau to be held without bail. Estrada was ordered to be held in lieu of just over $2 million, while bail was set at $120,000 for Gutierrez and just over $1 million for Olano.

If convicted as charged, Barceleau faces life in prison without parole and Estrada faces a maximum of life in prison. Olano faces around five years in prison and Gutierrez faces around four.

Gutierrez was freed on bond Aug. 21, while the other three men remain behind bars, according to jail records.

District Attorney George Gascón said Barceleau is believed to be the person who "shot Johnny in the chest, taking his life."

"This cowardly act led to the loss of a son, a brother and a friend to many," Gascón said. "The loss of this talented young actor who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer to the world is deeply felt by all of us."

The district attorney said he recognizes that the charges are a "small consolation for Mr. Wactor's friends and family."

Prior to the charges being announced, Wactor's friends and family called on Gascón to pursue the maximum charges and sentencing allegations against the suspects.

In a statement read on the family's behalf outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse, the actor's mother said they are anxiously awaiting the "strongest" charges and all available sentencing enhancements or "for them (the suspects) to be tried in federal court."

"This is far from over," Scarlett Wactor said in the statement. "We are asking for all to continue to pray for the harshest penalties" for her son's killing.

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon was also among those who called for "maximum penalties" in the case.

"Johnny Wactor was murdered. His life was taken away for a piece of metal, a piece of metal at the end of the day that they didn't even take away," the city councilman told reporters. "My heart, and I think the heart of Los Angeles, goes out to the family of Johnny Wactor. He came all the way from South Carolina to make a name for himself and his life ended in great tragedy. That's not who we are as a great city, (the) city of Los Angeles."

De Leon lauded Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives for working "24/7 to find the killers" and for leaving "no stone unturned" in their investigation into Wactor's death.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."