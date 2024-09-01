Watch CBS News
Armed robbers hit two LA County 7-Eleven stores overnight

By Dean Fioresi

Armed robbers hit two Los Angeles County 7-Eleven stores overnight, according to sheriff's deputies. 

The first incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Tempe City Boulevard in Temple City, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Nearly an hour later, deputies responded to reports of another robbery at the store located in the 2700 block of Huntington Drive in Duarte, the statement continued. 

In both instances, store employees were held at gunpoint while the two suspects, only described as males wearing masks, demanded money. 

Though deputies say that the description of the suspects in both cases is similar, they have not reported if they are connected. 

It's unclear how much money, if any, was taken in either robbery. 

