South Bay 7-Eleven store ransacked by mob after street takeover

A 7-Eleven store was ransacked by a large group after a possible street takeover in San Pedro overnight.

Video from the scene showed a massive crowd taking merchandise from the store and vandalizing the location.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Gaffey and 1st Streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Around 1,000 packs of cigarettes were stolen and two registers with $5,000 inside were also taken along with other miscellaneous items, according to the LAPD.

7-Eleven store ransacked by mob after possible street takeover.

Officers responded to the scene and the crowd quickly dispersed. No arrests were made and no descriptions of the possible suspects were given.

Councilmember Tim McOsker released a statement about the robbery saying he is deeply disturbed that these situations are becoming more common.

"Last night's incident is continuation of a pattern we're seeing across Los Angeles. This isn't just about property damage, or items stolen — it is also about a victim, an employee, fearing for their safety, and a neighborhood that is both in fear and now without a convenience store on the corner," said Councilmember Tim McOsker.

McOsker continued to say, " we need more resources in our 911 operations and increased staffing in the LAPD. We could have stopped this at the street takeover before it escalated. That's why we need to expedite hiring in the LAPD."

If you have any information about this incident, please contact a tip anonymously at 800-222-TIPS.