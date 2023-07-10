Angels select first baseman Nolan Schanuel with No. 11 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

The Los Angeles Angels have selected first baseman Nolan Schanuel with the 11th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Schanuel, 21, is a junior at Florida Atlantic University who stands 6-feet, 3-inches tall and has also spent time playing in the outfield.

He touts a prolific college resume, highlighted by being named the Conference USA Player of the Year for the 2023 season. In 59 games last season, he hit a stellar .447 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs, all while playing terrific defense to the tune of a .990 fielding percentage.

The Angels select Nolan Schanuel with the 11th pick of the 1st round... the first Florida Atlantic University student to be selected with a first round pick in school history!

Schanuel, who hails from Boynton Beach, Florida was also selected as a First Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Baseball America and Perfect Game USA, among others.

He was also a semi-finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, traditionally given to the best collegiate ballplayer in the nation.

According to FAU, he's the highest taken draft pick across all sports and 102nd player taken in the MLB Draft.