Angels place Gio Urshela on IL with fractured pelvis

The Los Angeles Angels have placed infielder Gio Urshela on the Injured List after due to a reported pelvic fracture.

Urshela, who has played in 62 games for the Halos this year, was removed from Thursday's matchup against the Texas Rangers after just one inning. He had missed the team's last four games with back soreness.

There is no timetable for his return after being placed on the 10-day IL. In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled infielder MIchael Stefanic from their Triple-A affiliate.

Thus far this season, Urshela is batting .299 with two home runs and 24 runs driven in. He has seen most of his playing time come at both third and first base this season.

The news comes just days after the team also placed fellow infielder Zach Neto on the injured list due to an oblique strain.

On top of that, Anthony Rendon has continued to struggle in finding consistency with the Halos, spending time on the injured list himself. He's played in just 21 games this year.