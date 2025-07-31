Angels acquire infielder Oswald Peraza from Yankees for minor leaguer

The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon during a chaotic MLB trade deadline.

Peraza, 25, will now play for his second team after debuting in pinstripes in 2022. In return, the Yankees receive outfield prospect Wilberson De Pena from the Halos.

A true utility infielder, Peraza can play shortstop, third base and second base, which will provide a valuable bench option for the Angels after designating shortstop Kevin Newman for assignment. He will be under team control through 2030, when he's slated to become a free agent.

So far this season, he's hitting just .212 with three homers and 18 runs batted in and three stolen bases. He's played in a career-high 71 games in 2025.

De Pena, 18, made his professional debut with the Halos' Rookie Ball affiliate last season. In 137 minor league games, he's hitting .226 with four homers and 29 RBIs.