Anaheim woman arrested for 2024 crash that killed 67-year-old man

Irvine police arrested a woman from Anaheim on Thursday for a 2024 crash that killed a 67-year-old man.

The deadly hit-and-run collision happened on May 9, 2024, near the intersection of Culver Drive and Trabuco Road. The Irvine Police Department said the 67-year-old victim, Allen Yangkaou Lee, drove through the intersection when another car, a Honda Civic with distinct racing-style decals, made a right turn against a red light in front of him.

Lee swerved to avoid the driver but lost control of his 2004 Toyota Corolla and crashed into the center median before slamming into a tree and a light pole.

"Our dad is gone," daughter Elaine Lee. "My kids won't have a grandfather."

Lee's family said he was coming home after a weekly lunch with friends.

Irvine detectives called this a no-contact, hit-and-run crash since the driver, 24-year-old Francis Guadalupe Tercero-Benavides, failed to stop.

Detectives found Tercero-Benavides' car six days after the deadly crash but struggled to locate her because she frequently moved, according to Irvine PD.

More than a year after the collision, police finally found Tercero-Benavides and arrested her for vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.