Irvine police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Irvine police need help tracking down the driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash last week.

The collision happened on May 9 near the intersection of Culver Drive and Trabuco Road. The Irvine Police Department said the 67-year-old victim, Allen Yangkaou Lee, drove through the intersection when another car, a Honda Civic with distinct racing-style decals, made a right turn against a red light in front of him.

Lee swerved to avoid the driver but lost control of his 2004 Toyota Corolla. He crashed into the center median on Culver Drive before slamming into a tree and a light pole.  The Orange County Fire Authority drove Lee to the hospital in grave condition. 

irvine-pd.jpg
Investigators believe the car that caused the deadly crash is a silver or beige Honda Civic or Civic Hybrid from 2008 to 2011. Irvine PD

He died four days later.

Detectives called this a no-contact, hit-and-run crash since the driver failed to stop. Lee's dashcam captured the hit-and-run, where the car that turned in front of him appeared to be a silver or beige Honda Civic or Civic Hybrid from 2008 to 2011. It also has red material on the door handles.

Investigators urged witnesses or anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Christopher Ostrowski at (949) 724-7047.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 7:52 PM PDT

