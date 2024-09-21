Alvarez and Tucker power Astros to 10-4 win over Angels

Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit back-to-back home runs and finished with four hits apiece in the Houston Astros' 10-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Victor Caratini launched an early three-run homer to help back Astros starter Ronel Blanco (12-6). Houston had a season-high 20 hits and lowered its magic number to three for clinching the AL West crown.

Alvarez and Tucker connected off reliever Ryan Miller in a span of three pitches, extending the lead to 10-2 in the seventh inning. It marked the seventh time the team has hit back-to-back home runs this season.

"He didn't even let me enjoy the homer because as I was getting to the dugout he was already hitting his," Alvarez said through an interpreter.

Tucker put together his second consecutive four-hit game. Alvarez entered the night hitless in his previous 12 at-bats.

Alvarez and Tucker hit successive doubles in the first to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. The Angels tied it in the second when Mickey Moniak scored on Logan O'Hoppe's double after a throwing error by left fielder Mauricio Dubón.

Houston regained the lead in the second when Jose Altuve singled home Caratini with the bases loaded. Jake Meyers scored when the next hitter, Alvarez, grounded into a double play.

Houston broke open the game with a four-run third that included a three-run shot by Caratini, who also walked, singled and scored two runs.

Meyers went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run.

Blanco allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings with nine strikeouts. His 2.88 ERA ranks third in the American League.

"I tip my hat to him," Astros manager Joe Espada said. "From day one, that no-hitter he threw (in his first start), he's been embracing that role. He's been grinding it out. We gave him that little breather. His stuff looks good. He's been a workhorse for us."

Angels starter Reid Detmers (4-8) was chased after letting the first four Astros batters reach safely in the third. He gave up seven runs and nine hits while retiring just five of the 17 hitters he faced.

"Too many pitches out over the middle of the plate," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "As relentless as that lineup is, you've got to make them work for their at-bats. They had too many easy swings. He was out there competing, but when he didn't get it where he wanted to get it, they didn't miss it."

O'Hoppe went 4 for 4 with a home run and two doubles. Nolan Schanuel extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games for Los Angeles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: OF Jordyn Adams was out of the lineup for a second straight game due to right knee soreness.

Astros: RHP Tayler Scott was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a thoracic spine strain. … OF Chas McCormick, on the injured list since Sept. 11 with a fractured right hand, was able to grip a bat before the game and is getting closer to taking swings.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA) opposes RHP Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.16 ERA) when the series concludes Sunday.