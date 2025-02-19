Altadena school destroyed during Eaton Fire finds new campus thanks to $500,000 grant

Thanks to a $500,000 charitable grant, Odyssey Charter Schools will have a new learning space after the Eaton Fire destroyed or damaged its campuses in Altadena.

"In addition to Blackstone donating the space to Odyssey at no cost, the Blackstone Charitable Foundation has given $500,000 in donations and grants to help with the recovery efforts from the fires," said Ken Caplan, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Blackstone. "We gave a $200,000 grant to Odyssey to help with the rebuilding."

The Eaton Fire became the second most destructive fire in California history after destroying 9,418 buildings, many of which were in Altadena. Odyssey's community was not spared from the devastation with 30% of the students losing their homes or being displaced.

"It's hard to think just six weeks ago, we were preparing for the first day of school after winter break," Odyssey's Executive Director Carlos Garcia Saldana said. "I am elated to relay to our families later tonight and welcome them to an open house here tomorrow evening, to show off this amazing facility and property.

The new campus will be in a renovated office space which will include a teacher's lounge, classrooms and a mural in Old Town Pasadena. It can hold roughly 175 students between fourth and eighth grade beginning Monday, Feb. 24.

"I'm elated to see this space and see what it was like two weeks ago, no carpet or lighting," Garcia Saldana said. "Now to see that it will become classrooms for our students in just a matter of days."

The Blackstone Charitable Foundation also donated a $200,000 grant to allow the charter school system to continue educational programs as it rebuilds the Altadena campuses.

Another $300,000 donation went to the Pasadena Community Foundation Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.