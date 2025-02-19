Altadena Grocery Outlet reopens as beacon of hope following Eaton Fire

An Altadena grocery store that withstood the Eaton Fire and has served as a beacon of hope for the devastated community is reopening its doors on Wednesday.

Just outside the Grocery Outlet, the banner "Altadena Strong- we will rebuild," went up right after the Jan. 7 fire. Somehow the store survived the wildfire, while much of Lake Avenue burned to the ground.

Owners Sandra and Jose Valenzuela say the reopening is bittersweet, as neighbors and some of their staff have lost so much.

The lights are back on, the doors are open, shelves are restocked, and the staff is ready to welcome back customers. Jose said cleaning the store was an extensive process over the last six weeks, with Grocery Outlet company support and operators from other stores, as far away as Las Vegas, coming to help out.

"Very emotional day. It's bittersweet. We are happy to be here, however very saddened by the fact of, everything we are dealing with, and our neighbors not being here with us," Sandra said.

Adjusted hours of operation for Grocery Outlet at 2270 Lake Ave., are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Altadena Grocery Outlet reopens on Wednesday, Feb. 19 after cleaning and restocking following the Eaton Fire. KCAL News