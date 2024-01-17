Watch CBS News
Alleged burglar arrested for targeting elderly woman's Reseda home; police seeking additional victims

By Rachel Kim

Police have arrested an alleged burglar who assaulted an elderly woman during a home burglary in Reseda in early January, and they're searching for more victims. 

Diamon Smith. Los Angeles Police Department

Diamon Smith, 30, was arrested after Los Angeles Police Department detectives were able to connect him to a burglary that happened on Jan. 2 in the 19100 block of Vanowen Street, when an elderly woman was assaulted inside of her home, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

After some investigation, police were able to connect Smith to at lesat three additional residential burglaries, all of which targeted female victims that lived in single-family homes and apartments. 

"Investigators strongly believe there are other victims who have yet to be identified," LAPD's statement said. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 374-7742. 

First published on January 17, 2024 / 5:27 PM PST

