Abortion rights supporters, local politicians rally at Southwest College

Dozens of abortion rights supporters rallied at Los Angeles Southwest College alongside some big name political leaders and social justice advocates.

They're speaking out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week, striking a massive blow to abortion rights nationwide.

"Abortion is really about protecting women's lives. It's not something the government should be making that decision for you because it really comes down to everybody's individual situation," Sarah Mica told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone on Saturday.

For the second straight week, signs and chants of "My body, My choice," was the constant slogan.

Abortion rights supporters shared personal stories about the significance of abortion being legal and how the lack of services could have a negative impact on women across the country.

Social justice advocate Dolores Huerta said politicians shouldn't have the power to tell women how many kids to have, while Congresswoman Judy Chu spoke about her recent experience getting arrested for abortion rights.

"It's so important that every woman can decide for herself," Huerta said.

"We marched past the U.S. Capitol. We marched past the Supreme Court. We let the justices and the public know we will never back down," Chu said.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters teamed up with Women's March Action, a local organization focused on national issues that affect women, vowing to defy the high court's decision no matter the cost.

"They threatened to kill me as they threatened to kill others in the Congress of the United States and all I say is this, 'if you shoot, you better shoot straight,' cause I want them to understand I'm dedicated to this and I'm prepared to die for what is right," Waters said.