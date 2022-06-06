Aaron Donald becomes highest-paid-non QB in NFL history

After signing his new restructured contract, the Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald became the highest-paid-non-quarterback in NFL history.

In March 2022, the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle confirmed that he would be returning to the team, after some reports suggesting that he was considering retiring.For the 2022 season, Donald's base salary will be a base salary of $9.25 million and a $26.75 million cap hit. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

The contract guarantees the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million in the 2024 season.

In 2021, Donald helped the Rams capture their first Super Bowl in 22 years recording 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.