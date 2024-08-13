A Canoga Park high-end shoe store and computer shop hit by thieves, 1 arrested

One suspect is in custody, the other got away as police investigate Canoga Park burglaries

One suspect is in custody, the other got away as police investigate Canoga Park burglaries

One suspect is in custody, the other got away as police investigate Canoga Park burglaries

A Canoga Park high-end shoe store was burglarized in the early morning hours Tuesday, and as thieves continue to target shoe stores, this time, one of the suspects has been arrested.

Owners of Sneaker Hustle on Topanga Canyon Boulevard got alerted of a break-in at their business around 3:20 a.m. and called the Los Angeles Police Department. When police arrived, two suspects fled in a white van. Police followed the suspects, and they then ditched the van and ran on foot. Police caught and arrested one of the suspects, while the other got away.

Police believe the two suspects also ransacked a computer and phone repair business 20 minutes earlier. Around 3 a.m., two suspects wearing dark clothing broke into TEKDEP through the business's back door and stole computers, equipment and the owner's gun.

The store's surveillance footage showed a white van with the two suspects, but owner David Far believes the thieves jammed the Wi-Fi signal to interrupt the security camera signal.

"What I see in the video, I see a white van parked in the back of the store," Far said. "And I'm hoping to see what they are going to do, and all the sudden, all the footage, all the video signal goes away."

Last Friday, another shoe store in South Los Angeles, Rich LA, was targeted by burglars. A combined $100,000 in cash and merchandise was stolen from the business. Owners say it's the seventh time their store has been burglarized since it opened two months ago. No suspects involved in this incident have been arrested.

Last Wednesday, a high-end Encino shoe store on Ventura Boulevard was hit by thieves. The suspects got into three separate cars and led police on a high-speed chase, leaving a trail of money and broken glass behind. None of those suspects have been caught.