Encino burglary suspects lead police on high-speed chase after another break-in

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Multiple suspects broke into a high-end shoe store in Encino and lead police on a high-speed chase that left a trail of money and broken glass behind them early Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a burglary around 3 a.m. at 108007 Ventura Blvd. where they encountered several masked suspects coming out of the store.

Authorities said the suspects quickly climbed into three cars, two Chevrolet Camaros and a Corvette, and a pursuit started. The suspects reached speeds of over 100 mph before all three vehicles got away.

It was reported the same store had been burglarized eight months prior to the Wednesday robbery. It is unknown what was taken from the store. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

