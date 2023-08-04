A bus of 49 migrants arrives at Union Station from Texas

Another bus from Texas with 49 migrants, arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles Friday afternoon, the seventh such

busload since June 14.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), a leading member of the L.A. Welcomes Collective, said the bus arrived around 12:15 p.m. from Brownsville, Texas.

A total of 283 asylum-seekers have arrived to the city of Los Angeles to date.

"Los Angeles continues to open its heart and work collectively to give asylum seekers the refuge they deserve," Angelica Salas, CHIRLA executive director said in a statement. "Our work is to help them find protection and a

better life in the U.S., their new home."

There were 32 adults and 17 children, ranging in ages from 4 months old to 16 years of age on the bus.

The migrants' countries of origin included Brazil, Cameroon, China, Columbia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico and Venezuela, according to CHIRLA.

Once at Union Station, migrants were immediately transported to the receiving center at nearby St. Anthony's Croatian Church, where they met volunteers and staff who provided urgent humanitarian support services such as food, water, clothing, hygiene kits, diapers, toys, health checks and legal immigration orientations.

Migrants whose final destination is Los Angeles will be reunited with their loved ones, family members or sponsors the same day. Others will be assisted with travel plans to reach their final destinations.

Previous buses from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on June 14, and between July 1-27.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico.